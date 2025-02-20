Pound Sterling gains against USD as investors see Trump’s tariff policies less fearful

- The Pound Sterling rises around 1.2610 against the US Dollar while investors wait for more developments in President Trump’s international policies.
- The FOMC minutes showed on Wednesday that officials are worried about deepening upside risks to inflation.
- Investors await the UK Retail Sales report for January and the preliminary S&P Global UK/US PMI data for February, scheduled for Friday.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) moves higher slightly above 1.2600 against the US Dollar (USD) in Thursday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair gains as the market sentiment is slightly favorable for risk-perceived currencies, with investors gaining confidence that United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda won't be as fearful as expected.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced that a trade deal with China is “possible”. His comments were optimistic even though he announced 10% tariffs on all imports from the Asian country earlier this month. On Tuesday, Trump also announced that he is planning to impose 25% tariffs on imports of foreign cars, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. There is no detailed plan for all tariff threats, which he has announced till now. While Trump was expected to start imposing levies soon after returning to the White House.
Meanwhile, growing confidence over potential Russia-Ukraine truce has also improved market mood. President Trump has confirmed that he will hold more talks on a Russia-Ukraine peace deal after discussing the issue with Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia without including Ukraine and Europe. However, Ukraine has said that it won’t agree to a deal that would be made on its behalf.
However, the outlook for the US Dollar still seems upbeat on the monetary policy front. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the January meeting showed on Wednesday that officials are expected to keep interest rates in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% for longer.
Fed policymakers were more concerned about the upside risks to inflation due to Trump’s potential tariff policies than risks to the labor market. The FOMC Minutes also indicated that business owners plan to pass on the impact of higher input costs to consumers. Even though tariffs on critical imports would boost local production, those products won’t be competitive in terms of manufacturing cost, given the higher United States (US) labor costs compared to those of its trading partners.
Such a scenario will boost inflationary pressures and prevent Federal Reserve (Fed) officials from continuing the monetary expansion cycle sooner, which started in September 2024.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling continues to underperform on a broader note
- The Pound Sterling remains fragile against its major peers as investors are concerned over the United Kingdom’s (UK) economic outlook. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey warned this week that the economic growth is expected to remain sluggish and sees the labor market softening.
- The British currency attempted to gain ground after the release of a hotter-than-expected UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January on Wednesday but failed to do so. Governor Bailey had already cautioned that a short-term uptick in inflation is expected due to volatile energy prices, but that won’t be persistent.
- Year-on-year headline CPI rose by 3%, faster than estimates of 2.8% and the December reading of 2.5%. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile components of food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco – grew by 3.7%, as expected, faster than the former reading of 3.2%.
- Though the acceleration in inflationary pressures should be temporary, it will not allow the BoE to ease monetary policy further. The central bank reduced its borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% in its policy meeting, which took place on February 6 but guided a cautious policy easing outlook.
- Going forward, investors will focus on the UK Retail Sales data for January, and the flash S&P Global UK/US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report for February, which will be released on Friday.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|-0.75%
|-0.05%
|-0.38%
|-0.38%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.66%
|0.05%
|-0.28%
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.05%
|-0.59%
|0.10%
|-0.23%
|-0.23%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.75%
|0.66%
|0.59%
|0.69%
|0.37%
|0.33%
|0.54%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.69%
|-0.32%
|-0.33%
|-0.15%
|AUD
|0.38%
|0.28%
|0.23%
|-0.37%
|0.32%
|-0.00%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.38%
|0.28%
|0.23%
|-0.33%
|0.33%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.11%
|0.04%
|-0.54%
|0.15%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling struggles around 38.2% Fibo retracement at 1.2620
The Pound Sterling wobbles near 1.2600 against the US Dollar in European trading hours on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair faces pressure while attempting to break above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the end-September high to the mid-January low downtrend, which coincides with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.2620.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to hold above 60.00. The bullish momentum would fizzle out if the RSI (14) fails to sustain above that level.
Looking down, the February 3 low of 1.2250 will act as a key support zone for the pair. On the upside, the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2767 will act as a key resistance zone.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0400 amid US tariff threats
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0450 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Broad US Dollar underperformance supports the pair. However, tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and geopolitical tension might cap its upside. US data and Fedspeak remains in focus.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2600, awaits US data
GBP/USD holds ground around 1.2600 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is helped by a modest US Dollar downtick but broad risk-off mood due to renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump could limit the risk sensitive Pound Sterling.
Gold price hits fresh record high as trade war fears continue to fuel safe-haven demand
Gold price hits a fresh all-time peak during the early European session on Thursday and confirms a breakout through a short-term trading range. US President Donald Trump's fresh threat to impose tariffs on imported goods dampens investors' appetite for riskier assets and continues to underpin demand for the safe-haven bullion.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM’s Total Value Locked reaches over $62 million
Stellar (XLM) price trades inside a channel pattern; a breakout indicates bullish momentum. Crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama data shows that XLM’s TVL reaches $62 million while the technical outlook projects a target of $0.74.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.