- Pound Sterling remains subdued on dismal market mood ahead of US core PCE price index data.
- High UK inflation would allow BoE policymakers to maintain a hawkish tone on interest rates.
- The US Dollar aims to advance further on robust US GDP growth.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls on the backfoot as investors turn cautious ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. Both central banks are widely anticipated to keep the monetary policy unchanged for the fourth straight time but guidance on interest rates for the entirety of 2024 will be keenly watched.
BoE policymakers are expected to refrain from rate-cut discussions as the United Kingdom economy is still experiencing significantly higher inflationary pressures than the US. There, however, policymakers could provide some cues about future interest rate-cuts. The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) published after the last Fed meeting showed members on average predicting three rate cuts in 2024.
Before the Fed's interest rate decision, market participants will focus on the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index data for December, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Fed policymakers could emphasize on rate-cuts after the first-half of 2024 if the underlying inflation data remains stubbornly high.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling slips on dismal market mood
- Pound Sterling remains broadly sideways around 1.2700 as investors shift focus towards the interest rate decision by the Bank of England, which will be announced next week.
- The BoE is widely anticipated to maintain interest rates steady at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row.
- Investors will keenly watch whether BoE policymakers will follow the Fed or the European Central Bank (ECB) and start discussing making costs to interest rates.
- Unlike the ECB and the Fed, BoE policymakers have not offered any timeframe or projections for rate cuts amid high inflationary pressures.
- The core inflation in the United Kingdom economy is at 5.1%, significantly far from the desired rate of 2%, and higher than the US and Eurozone (3.9% and 3.4% respectively).
- This could mean the BoE to be the laggard among Group of Seven central banks in commencing a “rate-cut campaign”.
- Meanwhile, improving business confidence in the economic outlook amid hopes of rate cuts could make price pressures more persistent.
- PMI numbers, reported by the S&P Global for January, were significantly up and marked a promising start for 2024. Also, Oil supply disruptions in the Red Sea could escalate inflationary pressures in the manufacturing sector.
- This could allow BoE policymakers to stretch the restrictive interest rate stance.
- Meanwhile, the downbeat market mood has improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
- The United States Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, released on Thursday, indicated that the economy is growing at a robust pace, allowing Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to hold back interest rate-cuts in the first-half of 2024.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) aims to recapture an almost six-week high of 103.80 as investors turn cautious ahead of the core PCE price index data for December.
- Monthly core PCE is estimated to have risen by 0.2% in December against 0.1% in November. The annual underlying inflation data rose at a slower pace of 3.0% versus the former reading of 3.2%. Fed policymakers would deliver a hawkish interest rate outlook if the economic data turns out stubborn-than-projected.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling struggles around 1.2700
Pound Sterling struggles to sustain above the round-level resistance of 1.2700 amid cautious market mood. The price action in the GBP/USD pair demonstrates a steep contraction in volatility. The near-term demand for the Cable is fading as it is struggling to sustain above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2700. An inventory adjustment auction after a sharp rally is visible on the daily timeframe, which signifies an absence of a potential economic trigger for fresh guidance.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00, indicating absence of fresh impetus.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
