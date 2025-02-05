Pound Sterling faces pressure as BoE’s policy decision looms large

- The Pound Sterling declines against its major peers as traders price in a 25 bps interest rate cut by the BoE on Thursday.
- Investors should brace for high volatility amid uncertainty over US-China trade relations.
- The US Dollar will be guided by the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for January on Wednesday.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms its major peers, except the US Dollar (USD), on Wednesday as investors turn cautious ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Thursday.
The BoE is almost certain to reduce its key borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%, with an 8-1 vote split. This would be the third interest rate cut by the BoE in its current policy-easing cycle. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann, who has been an outspoken hawk, is expected to support keeping interest rates steady at 4.75%.
Traders are confident about the BoE cutting interest rates on Thursday as inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom (UK) decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in December. Inflation in the services sector – which is closely tracked by BoE officials – grew at a moderate pace of 4.4%, compared to 5% growth in November. Also, a sharp decline in the Retail Sales data for December boosted BoE dovish bets.
Market participants are also anticipating that the BoE will cut interest rates by 56 bps this year beyond the policy meeting on Thursday.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.74%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.39%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.61%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.28%
|-0.00%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.63%
|-0.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.31%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|0.74%
|0.61%
|0.63%
|0.57%
|0.53%
|0.32%
|0.61%
|CAD
|0.16%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|-0.57%
|-0.04%
|-0.24%
|0.04%
|AUD
|0.20%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|-0.53%
|0.04%
|-0.20%
|0.08%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.28%
|0.31%
|-0.32%
|0.24%
|0.20%
|0.28%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.61%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling rises against US Dollar ahead of US data
- The Pound Sterling gains to near 1.2500 against the US Dollar in Wednesday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair advances as the US Dollar gives up its initial weekly gains as it loses risk-premium after United States (US) President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
- Market participants have interpreted this scenario as President Trump’s negotiation tactic to close better deals with his major trading partners. Trump called for an immediate suspension of 25% tariff orders on his North American peers after they agreed to cooperate on criminal enforcement.
- Still, investors are hesitant to go all-in for risky assets as a trade war between two powerhouses, the US and China, is brewing. On Tuesday, China responded swiftly to Trump’s 10% tariffs by imposing levies on various US exports, including farm equipment, some autos, and energy items such as Coal and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).
- On the economic front, the US Dollar will be guided by the US ADP Employment Change for the private sector and the ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for January, which will be published during North American trading hours.
- Economists estimate the private sector to have employed 150K new workers, higher than 122K in December. Meanwhile, the Services PMI, which gauges activities in the services sector that account for two-thirds of the US economy, is estimated to have advanced to 54.3 from the former release of 54.1.
- The economic data will influence market expectations for how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates at their current levels this year.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling rises to near 50-day EMA
The Pound Sterling extends its winning streak for the third trading day against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The GBP/USD advances to near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.2500.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
Looking down, the January 13 low of 1.2100 and the October 2023 low of 1.2050 will act as key support zones for the pair. On the upside, the December 30 high of 1.2607 will act as key resistance.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could struggle to gather further bullish momentum Premium
EUR/USD edges higher and trades near1.0400 after posting modest daily gains on Tuesday. Although the near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt, the risk-averse market atmosphere could make it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher.
GBP/USD advances to 1.2500, awaits US data
GBP/USD has found fresh demand and retakes the 1.2500 level in the European session on Wednesday. A positive shift in risk sentiment and a sustained US Dollar weakness, on Trump tariff uncertainty and Fed rate cuts, support the pair. US ADP and ISM PMI data are next in focus.
Gold price retains bullish bias; hits fresh all-time peak amid US-China trade war fears
Gold price builds on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and hits a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,862 region in the last hour. Investors continue to seek refuge in the traditional safe-haven bullion amid worries about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holders bought into recent price dips
Chainlink (LINK) price is retesting and finding support around its descending trendline throwback at $16.91 this week, eyeing a recovery ahead. On-chain data supports the recovery as LINK’s daily active addresses and revenue generated are rising.
Takeaways of Trump 2.0 two weeks in
In this report, we examine a few of the key takeaways from President Trump's first few weeks in office, including why the European Union could be Trump's next tariff target and why Trump has less leverage over China this time than during the first trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.