Pound Sterling extends its gains due to revived expectations for the Fed’s interest rate cuts in 2024

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling experienced continued buying pressure against the US Dollar following an auspicious start to the week. This renewed upside bias coincided with diminished demand for the US Dollar, which was exacerbated in response to the dovish tilt (or at least not as hawkish as expected) by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its meeting on Wednesday as well as by Chairman Jerome Powell at his subsequent press conference. Read more...

The British Pound (GBP) extended its march north against the US Dollar (USD) throughout the week, motivating GBP/USD to break above the 1.2600 figure for the first time since mid-April.

On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls showed that the United States (US) economy added 175,000 jobs in April, lower than the estimated 243,000, signaling a significant slowdown from March's addition of 315,000 jobs. Additionally, Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) increased by 3.9% in April, slightly lower than expected at 4.0% and 4.1% prior. In the meantime, the monthly growth was at 0.2%, slightly falling short of the expected 0.3%. Read more...

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day, trading around 1.2550 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The appreciation of the GBP/USD pair could be attributed to the recalibrated expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cuts in 2024 following the release of lower-than-expected jobs data from the United States (US).

