- The Pound Sterling strengthens against the US Dollar as Fed rate cuts become appropriate for this year.
- Softer-than-expected US inflation boosts hopes of Fed rate cuts in September.
- The UK economy grew at a faster pace of 0.4% in May, beating consensus of 0.2%.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains to an annual high near 1.2950 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as softer-than-expected United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June has boosted expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Traders bet that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
The US CPI report showed that annual headline and core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, decelerated to 3% and 3.3%, respectively. On month, headline inflation deflated for the first time in four years, prompting confidence that price pressures are on course to return to the desired rate of 2%, and high inflationary pressures in the first quarter were a one-time blip.
Softer-than-expected inflation readings have weighed heavily on the US Dollar and boosted Fed officials' confidence that the disinflation process has resumed. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, remains on the backfoot below 104.50.
On Thursday, San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said recent cooler inflation readings and easing labor market conditions have made one or two rate cuts appropriate for this year.
In Friday’s session, investors will focus on June’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect that headline and core producer inflation accelerated in June on a monthly as well as annual basis.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling rises as BoE officials push back rate-cut hopes
- The Pound Sterling displays sheer strength against its major peers on Friday. The British currency strengthens as the outright victory of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in parliamentary elections has resulted in the most stable political conditions in the United Kingdom (UK) economy among G-7 nations.
- The outlook for the Pound Sterling has improved, as a stable government results in predictable fiscal policies, which will attract significant foreign inflows. Also, the UK's new Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, pledges to stimulate growth and investment with a major focus on the supply side due to the limited scope of government spending.
- Apart from that, the improved economic outlook and diminished expectations for the Bank of England (BoE) to begin reducing interest rates in August have boosted the Pound Sterling’s appeal. The monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for May came in higher at 0.4% from the estimates of 0.2% and an unchanged position in April. This has also raised doubts about whether the BoE should pivot to policy normalization in September.
- BoE policymakers hesitate to support early rate cuts as wage growth is roughly double than what is needed to be consistent for achieving price stability. On Wednesday, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann warned that the decline in the annual headline inflation to the 2% target was merely a “touch and go”. She warned that inflation could rise again and remain above the desired rate for the rest of the year.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling aims to establish above 1.2950
The Pound Sterling posts a fresh annual high at 1.2950 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair strengthens after a breakout of an inverted Head and Shoulder (H&S) pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.2850, and a breakout of the H&S formation results in a bullish reversal.
Advancing 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2766 suggests that the near-term trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) established into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that the momentum has leaned to the upside.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches toward 1.0900, as US data looms
EUR/USD extends weekly gains toward 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. The pair stays supported amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in the aftermath of softer-than-expected US CPI data and the USD/JPY sell-off. US PPI inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD refreshes YTD highs above 1.2950 ahead of US PPI data
GBP/USD is extending its winning streak to refresh 2024 highs above 1.2950 in the European session on Friday. The pair regains traction as the US Dollar stays pressured ahead of the US PPI and Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold backs and fills the spike of the previous day
Gold is pulling back after the stellar gains made on Thursday following the surprise fall in the US inflation rate in June. Cooling inflation implies a greater chance that interest rates will fall, making non-interest-bearing Gold more attractive.
Bitcoin volatility surges amid impact of US CPI data
Bitcoin initially dipped before rallying after the release of US CPI data on Wednesday. Ethereum and Ripple are possibly set to mirror BTC’s pattern, showcasing the synchronized dance of cryptocurrency markets.
We’re still playing the central bank waiting game
Financial markets started the year expecting six rate cuts from each major central bank. But it didn't take long for more resilient US activity data, coupled with some unwelcome news on American inflation, for investors to begin rapidly scaling back those expectations.