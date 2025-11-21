TRENDING:
Pound Sterling slumps after poor UK Retail Sales, flash PMI data

  • The Pound Sterling faces selling pressure amid UK Retail Sales declining 1.1% and S&P Global PMI dropping sharply.
  • Investors await the US flash S&P Global PMI data for November.
  • Fed’s Hammack said that high inflation is the real issue of the economy.
Sagar Dua

The Pound Sterling (GBP) falls sharply against its major currency peers on Friday, following the release of poor United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales data for October, and preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Retail Sales, a measure of consumer spending, declined by 1.1% month-on-month, a worse-than-expected outcome as analysts forecasted sales to remain flat. In September, the indicator rose by 0.7%, revised higher from the 0.5% initially estimated.

On an annual basis, Retail Sales grew by 0.2% against estimates of 1.5% and the prior release of 1%, which was downwardly revised from 1.5%.

The report showed that sales receipts at Textile clothing and footwear stores fell 3.3% on month, which remained a major drag on overall retail sales.

Meanwhile, the UK's S&P Global Composite PMI dropped sharply to 50.5 from the October’s final reading of 52.2. The overall business activity also came in lower than the estimates of 51.8. Weak service sector activity led to a sharp slowdown in the overall private sector activity growth, which dropped to 50.5 from 52.3 in October.

Surprisingly, the Manufacturing PMI returns to the expansion phase. A figure above 50.0 is considered an expansion in the business activity. The Manufacturing PMI rises to 50.2, beating estimates of 49.3 and the prior reading of 49.7.

A sharp decline in Retail Sales and slower PMI growth are expected to further intensify Bank of England (BoE) dovish expectations, which have already accelerated significantly this month due to cooling inflationary pressures and weakening job market conditions.

Going forward, the major trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the UK Autumn Budget announcement on November 26, in which Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is expected to raise income taxes on households to fill the £22 billion shortfall in the government's finances.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%0.10%-0.55%-0.05%0.17%-0.07%-0.08%
EUR-0.05%0.05%-0.61%-0.10%0.12%-0.12%-0.13%
GBP-0.10%-0.05%-0.68%-0.15%0.07%-0.17%-0.18%
JPY0.55%0.61%0.68%0.53%0.73%0.48%0.48%
CAD0.05%0.10%0.15%-0.53%0.21%-0.04%-0.03%
AUD-0.17%-0.12%-0.07%-0.73%-0.21%-0.25%-0.26%
NZD0.07%0.12%0.17%-0.48%0.04%0.25%-0.00%
CHF0.08%0.13%0.18%-0.48%0.03%0.26%0.00%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling underperforms US Dollar

  • The Pound Sterling slides to near 1.3050 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair remains broadly under pressure also due to a stronger US Dollar, which is supported by increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could refrain from cutting interest rates again in the December policy meeting.
  • At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades close to its over five-month high of 100.36.
  • According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting is at 33.1%, down from 44.4%a week ago.
  • Traders have pared Fed dovish bets as officials have been stressing the need to bring inflation down, which has remained well above the central bank’s 2% target. On Thursday, Cleveland Fed Bank President Beth Hammack stated that high inflation is the “real issue” of the economy, adding that “inflation is still too high and trending in the wrong direction”, which calls for the need to keep the monetary policy “somewhat restrictive”.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the October policy meeting, released on Wednesday, also showed that many officials expressed the need to hold interest rates steady in December to control inflation.
  • In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the preliminary UK and US S&P Global PMI data for November. Private-sector activity growth in both countries is expected to have slowed down.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling sees further downside towards 1.2700

The Pound Sterling continues to struggle near a two-week low around 1.3030 against the US Dollar. The overall trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bearish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3165, slopes downwards. The Cable resumed its downside journey after falling below the August low of around 1.3140, which had been a key support zone.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 40.00, indicating a fresh bearish momentum ahead.

Looking down, the April low near 1.2700 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the October 28 high around 1.3370 will act as a key barrier.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

