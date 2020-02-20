Pompeo tours a Saudi Arabian airbase, show of force against Iran and a sign of strong US–Saudi ties - Bloomberg

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo toured a Saudi Arabian airbase where the US has deployed fighter jets and Patriot missile batteries to defend against Iranian attacks, a visit meant as a show of force against Iran and a sign of strong US–Saudi ties Bloomberg News reports.
Lead paragraphs
"The visit Thursday to Prince Sultan Air Base, a barren, sprawling facility two hours southeast of Riyadh that covers an area almost the size of Bahrain, allowed Pompeo to inspect a squadron of F-15E fighter jets that deployed here in January and get a classified briefing from the commanders of a Patriot missile unit protecting against Iranian drone and missile strikes.
“The force posture that’s here today -- not only the American presence here today, but the work we’ve done alongside our Saudi partners to better prepare for strikes of that nature -- is very real,” Pompeo told reporters during the visit. “There is a heightened sense of security for facilities like that, and we’re more capable today than we were.”"
Market implications
The Iran threat still simmers away in the background but markets have moved in from what had been a troubling situation at the start of the year following the US retaliation and execution of one of ran's highest military generals, Qassem Suleimani. For the time being, the focus is elsewhere, more here: WTI pressured back below the $54 handle, bottoming formation capped at familiar resistance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to set an interim bottom
EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, ignoring risk-off and broad dollar’s demand. The case for a corrective advance becomes stronger.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 112.00 fresh 2020 highs
The USD/JPY pair has finally stalled at 112.22 but holds on to most of its latest gains. Buyers defending the downside in the 111.60/70 price zone.
AUD/USD at an over one-decade low near 0.6600
An uptick in the Australian unemployment rate, moving further away from RBA’s desired 4.5% level took its toll on the Aussie, also pressured by ruling risk-off.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.