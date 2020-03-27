Poloz speech: Asset purchases aimed at improving functionality in markets

Following the Bank of Canada's decision to lower its policy rate by 50 basis points to 0.25% on Friday, Governor Stephen S. Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn A. Wilkins are delivering their remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press in a teleconference.

Key takeaways

Poloz: "We do not see rates going lower than the current level."

Poloz: "Financial asset purchases going on now is aimed at improving functionality in markets."

Wilkins: "There is less liquidity in the market as people move to cash."

About Stephen Poloz (via bankofcanada.ca)

"Stephen S. Poloz was appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada, effective 3 June 2013, for a term of seven years. As Governor, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). He currently chairs both the BIS Audit Committee and the Consultative Council for the Americas."