- Plug Power is set to deliver Q2 earnings after the market closes on August 9.
- Wall Street expects $-0.20 EPS on $164 million in revenue.
- PLUG stock should benefit from tax credits in the new clean energy bill.
It is not every day that a company's stock price increases heading into earnings that have been revised down across the board. That is the case with Plug Power (PLUG) however. The hydrogen-power company rose nearly 20% last week and just under 56% in the past month due to euphoria regarding clean energy legislation being taken up and passing the Senate on Sunday.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Plug Power earnings: Inflation Reduction Act triggers euphoria
Wall Street consensus expects PLUG to deliver $-0.20 in adjusted earnings per share on revenue of $164 million. This compares to adjusted EPS of $-0.27 on $141 mllion in sales during the first quarter. Plug Power does not have a good track record for earnings beats by any measure, and analysts have noticed. All 17 EPS revisions in the past 90 days for Q2 were downward revisions. There was not a single upward revision. PLUG has actually missed seven EPS forecasts in a row, which calls for some kind of trophy at this point.
Just do not tell the market this. At the moment in Monday's premarket, PLUG has advanced another 5.6% to $26.60. Much of the euphoria surrounds the US Sentate's passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, which should greatly benefit PLUG and other companies like FuelCell Energy (FCEL). The clean energy and tax bill gives hydrogen producers as much as $3 in tax credits for each kilogram of green hydrogen produced. This is expected to do wonders for Plug Power since it stands as one of the major green hydrogen producers and builders of hydrogen-producing electrolyzers.
For the coming quarterly release, investors will look for more color on the contract announced last week with New Fortress Energy. This agreement calls for a 120-megawatt green hydrogen plant near Beaumont, Texas.
"Expected to be one of the largest of its kind in North America, the facility will leverage Plug’s industry-leading proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology and enable the production of more than 50 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen," Plug Power said in a statement. "With the development of additional supporting infrastructure, the facility will be scalable to nearly 500 megawatts."
Plug Power stock forecast: Next bullish target at $28
Plug Power stock has been riding an ascending lower trend line for support for the past two months like much of the market. The past two weeks, however, have seen PLUG begin to soar. With shares breaking through the $23 resistance level that held up since late April and early May, the next target is $28. That level is the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders pattern appearing in March and April.
Some support should be found at the 9-day moving average, which is currently running near $21.54. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) forecasts a steady move higher.
PLUG daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0200 in choppy session
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0200 on Monday as markets await the next significant catalyst. With markets ramping up hawkish Fed bets following the impressive US July jobs report, the greenback holds its ground, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.2100
GBP/USD is holding onto the recovery gains near 1.2100 during the European trading hours on Monday. Following the NFP-inspired rally, the greenback is staying in a consolidation phase at the beginning of the week as investors reassess the Fed's rate outlook.
Gold climbs above $1,780 as US yields push lower
After having moved sideways near $1,770 during the Asian trading hours on Monday, gold regained its traction and climbed above $1,780. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is pushing lower following Friday's upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Top 3 Cryptos Price Prediction: Faux strength or resurgence of bullish momentum?
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as the eastern markets open fresh to a new week. This development could turn sour if BTC fails to overcome a significant hurdle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!