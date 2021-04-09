PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc finally catches a bid, is this the start of the rally?

Palantir shares end Thursday up 2% in a broad market rally.

PLTR has seen ARK Invest purchase more shares.

PLTR one of the retail meme stocks of 2021, down 50% from 2021 highs!

Palantir shares rallied on Thursday to close up 2% as the broad market, and the Nasdaq, in particular, led the way. PLTR shares closed at $23.41 for a 2.2% gain.

Palantir launched on the stock market at the end of September 2020 at a price of $7.25 a share. PLTR was co-founded by legendary Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel. The firm is a data mining and analytics technology company. It helps companies integrate and analyse their various diverse data sets to help make sense of complicated data. Palantir streamlines decision-making based on data analysis. The company helps with search functions and is heavily involved in the security industry, with links to law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, CIA, and Department of Defense.

What is the PLTR price target?

Palantir has been the subject of much discussion and speculation this year as it captured the attention of the growing band of retail traders. PLTR rose to nearly $45, having been in a $10-$15 range for Oct-Nov 2020.

Analysts though have largely been unimpressed with the frenzy and stayed with longer term views. The Refinitiv average price target currently is $27, a 15% upside from the current PLTR share price. PLTR is not that well covered with only 7 analysts covering the stock. Two analysts rate it as a buy or strong buy, three are neutral and three rate PLTR as a sell or strong sell.

Goldman Sachs was one of the more noted upgrades after PLTR released its Q4 2020 results. Goldman increased their price target from $13 to $34 and upgraded their rating from neutral to buy. Goldman was particularly impressed with the strong growth rate and guided future growth rates of near 30%.

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought another one million shares on Wednesday, adding to earlier block purchases of PLTR. On Monday, Palantir announced it had been selected by the National Nuclear Security Administration for a five-year, $89.9 million contract. So another government contract to add to its growing list.

Palantir technical analysis

Technically, the stretched resistance to take out and resume a longer term bullish trend is at $27.47, the mid-March high. Before that, the 21-day moving average resistance was tested at $23.80. The MACD has crossed over, giving a buy signal, and a move above recent highs near the 21-day resistance would be a nice confirmation.

The 9-day moving average is acting nicely as support and needs to continue doing so as a break is obviously short-term negative.

Given broader market bullishness, the Cathie Wood catalyst, and a new government client, a bullish trade with a tight stop just below the 9-day moving average could work for short-term traders.

Support at $21.18 really has to hold to keep any chance of bullishness.

