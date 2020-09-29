PLL Stock Price: Piedmont Lithium's profit-taking may turn into a buying opportunity, here is why

- NASDAQ: PLL is set to start Tuesday's session with a drop of 21% after surging by 236% on Monday.
- A five-year binding deal with Elon Musk's Tesla is behind the extreme volatility.
- Piedmont Lithium has more room to rise amid growing global interest.
The best parties often end with a hangover – but perhaps a short-lived one ahead of the next feast. Investors in Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) are bracing for a down day on Tuesday.
According to pre-market trading data, the share os the Australian firm is set to dive by nearly $8 or around 21% to below $30. PLL closed Monday's session at $37 after hitting an intraday peak of $54.50.
The projected drop in Piedmont Lithium's shares may provide a buying opportunity. Here is why.
PLL Stock News
NASDAQ: PLL leaped after signing a five-year sales agreement with Tesla, the world's most prominent electric vehicle company. Piedmont will provide spodumene concentrate to Elon Musk's firm. Spodumene a lithium mineral that is usually extracted from pegmatite rock.
Enhancing lithium-based batteries is critical to the EV industry. Customers are often worried that the batteries of their electric cars will run out. Any improvement implies more sales for carmakers – and for miners extracting the precious materials.
Piedmont is based in Australia, a country that has been at the forefront of mining more common metals such as iron and copper to fuel China's growth. However, the relevant operation is in North Carolina, on US soil, where Tesla is based.
The deal with Musk's company is substantial as it is forecast to generate between 10% to 20% of Piedmont's income. However, the cash from Tesla also allows the Australian firm to invest in further extraction. PLL's profile has been elevated after the agreement with the Musk – a celebrity.
Other firms such as Nikola, NIO, and Workhorse, – which also benefits from Tesla's Battery Day – may also become interested . Moreover, spodumene may also be used in batteries beyond the automotive industry.
Overall, Piedmont's Tesla accord could be more than a huge deal but also open the door to additional sales and a rising share price for NASDAQ: PLL.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
