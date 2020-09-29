WKHS Stock News: Workhorse Group Inc. climbs as EV sector rebounds from Battery Day selloff

- NASDAQ:WKHS climbs 13.38% to start the week.
- Workhorse shares jumped after it was announced that President Trump was looking at Lordstown trucks.
- The electric vehicle industry rallies off of the post-Battery Day selloff.
NASDAQ:WKHS has started the week off on the right foot as the stock surged up 13.38% to close the day back at $28.13 as the electric-truck company climbs back within reach of its all-time high of $30.99. Shares have risen over 50% during the past month as Workhorse has benefited from the notable sudden collapse of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) as well as its upcoming involvement in the IPO of Lordstown Motors.
Investing Twitter was abuzz earlier in the day when President Trump was reportedly checking out a Lordstown Motors 2021 Endurance truck that was parked on the South Lawn at the White House. It is the eve of the Cleveland, Ohio Presidential debate and Lordstown Motors is an Ohio-based company so the President may have just been using the truck as a prop to win voter support. But they say any press is good press and Lordstown and Workhorse can only benefit from the leader of the free world admiring the product.
WKHS stock news
Most of the companies in the electric-vehicle sector rallied on Monday as most of them suffered a selloff following the perceived disappointment of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Battery Day event. Workhorse Group has steadily climbed over the past month and is now trading well above its 50-day moving average and nearly triple its 200-day moving average. On the back of investors’ minds is the looming U.S. Postal Service contract that has been in the works for several years now. With President Trump insistent on keeping manufacturing within America, companies such as Workhorse could definitely benefit if even a portion of that contract is awarded to it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is below 1.17 but above the lows. Investors are concerned about rising European COVID-19 cases. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.