Phreesia Inc (PHR) & Crispr  (CRSP) Technical analysis [Video]

Phreesia Inc.
PHR: Elliott Wave Analysis 4H Chart.
Moving as expected, if we get a clear 5 waves up we may look for longs.
CRISPR Therapeutics.
CRSP: Elliott Wave Analysis Daily Chart.
Moving as expected, I suspect we could be in a complex forming wave {b} of Y, perhaps you may.
look for shorts or wait until we get a trend following setup.
00:00 Phreesia (PHR) Elliott Wave Analysis.
02:19 CRISPR (CRSP) Elliott Wave Analysis.
07:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
EUR/USD bounces off previous resistance to regain 1.1850
EUR/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picking up bids around 1.1850 during early Wednesday. That being said, the major currency pair bounces off the previous resistance line from June 25 to print 0.06% intraday gains at the latest.
