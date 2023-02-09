Philippines: Inflation edged higher in January – UOB

“Both stronger-than-expected Jan inflation and 4Q22 GDP readings have strengthened the case for a more restrictive monetary policy setting when the Monetary Board (MB) meets next Thu (16 Feb). Our revised inflation outlook for 2023 is also suggesting that the MB will have to do more to get inflation back to target in a sustainable manner. This alongside rising concerns of a higher-than-expected terminal Fed Funds Target Rate (FFTR) pose upside risks to our BSP outlook, which we have called for two more 25bps hikes in 1Q23 (Feb and Mar) before taking a pause at 6.00% thereafter.”

“The unexpected surge in headline inflation and record-high core inflation for Jan have materially lifted the statistical base of our overall inflation projection for this year. A brighter global growth prospect painted by the IMF and an anticipated boost to the Philippines’ tourism sector from China’s reopening could also help to hold up domestic demand at a more sustainable pace than we have previously expected, amid firmer global energy prices at around USD80/bbl. Hence, we raise our full-year inflation forecast for the Philippines to 6.0% (from 4.5% previously, BSP est: 4.5%), and expect it to return to the central bank’s 2.0%-4.0% forecast range only in late 4Q23 (vs. previous forecast of late 3Q23).”

“The Philippines’ headline inflation accelerated further to 8.7% y/y in Jan (from +8.1% in Dec), defying our expectation and Bloomberg consensus of a slowdown to 7.7% and 7.6% respectively. It marked the highest annual inflation rate since Nov 2008, and posted the strongest m/m gain since Jan 2000 at 1.7% (Dec: +0.3%) after a broad-based sharp increase across all food and non-food subsegments.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.