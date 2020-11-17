Following the news that Pfizer’s vaccine for Covid-19 is showing signs of 90% efficacy, the risk flows have gathered steam across the financial markets, with the latest headlines suggesting that there finally seems to be a light at the end of the pandemic-tunnel.

The American pharma giant said on Tuesday, it will begin a pilot coronavirus immunization program in four US states.

On Monday, the risk rally strengthened after Moderna Inc claimed that its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

Market reaction

The above reports failed to impress markets, as the Asian equities traded mixed while the futures tied to the S&P 500 index posted small losses.

Meanwhile, the US dollar remained on the back foot across the board, with the DXY losing 0.15% on the day to trade at 92.50.