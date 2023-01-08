“The world’s second-largest economy is expected to quickly rebound because of the country’s optimized Covid-19 response and after its economic policies continue to take effect,” Bloomberg quotes an interview from Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), to People’s Daily published on Sunday.
Additional comments
As China's government gives households and private businesses greater financial support to aid in their recovery now that the Covid Zero policy has ended, China's economic growth will resume its "normal" course.
The key to the economic recovery is to convert current total income to consumption and investment to the largest possible extent.
Incomes will be boosted.
Financial sector should enhance products to enable car, home purchases.
Monetary policy to provide more support for private sector firms to expand credit growth and enable access to more funding.
Yuan will continue to fluctuate, to appreciate in the mid to long term.
PBOC to monitor inflation developments, imported inflation.
Market implications
The news should help the Gold price in keeping the latest advances due to China’s status as one of the world’s biggest XAU/USD consumers.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher ahead of United States Inflation
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances to near 0.6880 amid upbeat market mood, more upside seems favored
The AUD/USD pair is expected to turn sideways after a juggernaut rally to near the crucial resistance of 0.6880. For further upside, more buying interest will be required from the investing community to push the Australian Dollar above the aforementioned hurdle.
EUR/USD: Bulls keep eyes on 1.0700 hurdle
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0665 as it extends the previous day’s rebound from a one-month low during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies the upside break of the 100-SMA.
Gold grinds higher ahead of United States Inflation
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels since June, close to $1,866 by the press time, after printing the biggest daily jump in five weeks the previous day. The yellow metal cheered broad US Dollar selling, despite a mostly upbeat United States employment report.
Solana network witnesses spike in daily activity, bounces back 3x pre-FTX collapse
Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.
Week Ahead: US inflation back in focus, UK data to underline recession risks
After a choppy start to the new year, markets will be bracing for the next set of CPI data out of the United States next week amid ongoing unease about Fed policy. Inflation stats are also due out of Australia, while in the United Kingdom, monthly GDP numbers could stoke recession fears yet again.