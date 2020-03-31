PBOC’s Ma: Setting GDP target may force China to resort to flood-like stimulus

In an interview with the Chinese state media on Tuesday, Ma Jun, an external adviser to the People's Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy committee (MPC), said that setting a GDP target may force China to resort to flood-like stimulus.

He added that GDP growth between 4 to 5% will be difficult to achieve for China.

This comes despite a positive surprise seen on the Chinese official Manufacturing and Services PMI reports released earlier today, with the business activity and factories getting back to normal operations following the coronavirus outbreak led shutdown.

Meanwhile, the World Bank projected a lower growth scenario for China at 2.3%, in its latest report.