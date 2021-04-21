PBOC's LPR seen remaining unchanged – China Press

The PBOC is likely to maintain the loan prime rate (LPR) at its current level all through this year after leaving it unchanged yesterday for the 12th month, the China Securities Journal reported, citing analysts.
Additional takeaways
“Banks may slightly increase their lending rates by a few basis points on the LPR given that some market rates climbed this year.”
“The rates for private and small companies as well as loans to support technological innovation and green development will decrease, while rates for the real estate sector will rise.”
