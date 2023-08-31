PBOC: Will continue to step up loans to private companies

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced on Thursday that it “will continue to step up loans to private companies,” in other efforts to boost the private sector economy.
Additional takeaways
Will use stocks, bonds to deal with risks of private property developers in a prudent manner.
Will encourage and guide institutional investors to buy bonds of private firms.
Will support IPO and refinancing of private firms.
Beijing on Sunday announced halving the stamp duty on stock trades, the first cut to the tax since 2008, to boost investor sentiment.
