The Securities Daily newspaper's commentary says that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to provide liquidity in accordance with the size and needs of different financial institutions and avoid any excessive injections, according to the latest tweet by financial news organization MNI's Anthony Barton.

China is likely to continue implementing pandemic relief policy tools such as debt deferment and credit loans for micro and small businesses and maintain a prudent monetary policy this year, the commentary added.

The PBOC kept the one- and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively, early Wednesday.



