The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0730 vs Wednesday's fix of 7.0728.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY on the back foot in Tokyo open following trade talk gloom and doom
The Yen picked up a safe-haven bid as traders and investors moved away from risk-on trade talk update. US and China make no progress on key trade issues in two days of deputy-level talks.
Gold trims gains as White House dismisses news of US-China trade-talk fallout
Gold is seeing a solid two-way business in Asia. The yellow metal jumped to $1,517 on reports of the US-China trade talk fallout. White House dismissed the news, leading to a pullback in Gold.
Cryptocurrencies go on a rampage as we head toward the ETF decision this weekend
In the past, the SEC have cited exchange manipulation and mispricing as a reason to knock back the decision but this time that reason could be obsolete as there are new futures products and custody agreements in place.