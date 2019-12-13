The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0156 versus Thursday's fix at 7.0253.
LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges
Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 19 months. Live coverage.
USD/JPY elevated on risk appetite owing to Brexit, US/Sino trade breakthroughs
USD/JPY rallied overnight and has remained better bid on risk appetite and investor optimism owing to the breakthroughs on both Brexit and Sino/US trade wars. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.53, up 0.22% having travelled in Asia from a low of 108.92 to a high of 109.57.
AUD/USD: Off 4.5-month highs as GBP/AUD hits highest since June 2016
AUD/USD is trimming gains amid a solid rise in the GBP/AUD pair. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6914, representing marginal gains on the day, having hit a high of 0.6939 an hour ago. That was the highest level since July 26.
Gold bleeds on trade optimism, drops 2.5% in GBP terms
Gold is losing altitude in Asia as investors are buying risk and selling safe havens on trade optimism. The yellow metal, a classic safe-haven asset, is currently trading at $1,464 per Oz, having hit a five-week high of $1,487 in the overnight trade.
