The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.9915 versus Friday's fix at 7.0156.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
AUD/USD revisits daily tops on upbeat Chinese activity data
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and revisits the daily tops just below the 0.69 handle after China's activity data surpassed estimates by a big margin. However, the upside still remains capped below the last amid worries over the trade deal details.
USD/JPY bulls cling to trade deal hopes on 109 handle
USD/JPY has opened the week on the backfoot but has stablised above four-hour bullish moving averages, as well as the rising 21-DMA while risk appetite remains elevated. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.35.
Chart of the week: GBP/USD bulls target a grind higher to 1.3850s
GBP/USD bulls in control, seeking a close around December 2017 high is at 1.3550. The next target comes in the1.38s where there is a confluence of Fibonacci retracement targets and the February 2016 swing lows.
Gold: Flatlined after the biggest weekly gain since September
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having eked out its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,474 per Oz, representing little or no change on the day.
Central Bank Meetings and Flash PMI Reports, but It's Over except for the Shouting
After last week's flurry of events, market activity is set to slow over the next three weeks. But what a flurry of events it was. A new NAFTA apparently has been agreed. This week's highlights include the flash PMIs and several central bank meetings.