The People's Bank of China has set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8662 vs Thursday's fix of 6.8677.
EUR/USD: 50-HMA holds the key to 1.1236/31 support-area
Having failed to clear 1.1287/94 resistance-area, the EUR/USD pair drops to 50-hour moving average (HMA) as it takes the rounds to 1.1250 during early Friday. 100-HMA, early-week tops constitute short-term key support region.
GBP/USD retraces some gains amid lack of fresh catalysts, USD pullback
With the US Federal Reserve policymakers keep favoring the easy monetary policy, pessimism surrounding the UK couldn’t derail the GBP/USD pair’s recovery as it trades near 1.2525 amid initial Friday session.
USD/JPY: Recovery fizzles, drops back to 108.30 on USD selling
The USD/JPY overnight recovery lost legs near 108.60 after the US dollar ran through fresh offers across its main peers and knocked-off the rates back towards the 108 handle.
Gold: Bulls showing lack of commitments
The precious metal's prices have consolidated in 1381 and 1439. There are a series of bearish pin bars on the daily charts, signifying resistance and lack of commitment from the buyers.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.