PBOC sets yuan reference rate at 6.5338

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the yuan reference rate at 6.5338 versus Monday's fix at 6.4795.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Pressured towards 0.7600 as US dollar weigh on commodities, antipodeans
AUD/USD holds lower ground near one-month low during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The aussie pair recently dropped for four consecutive days while also testing the lowest level in a month as the US dollar run-up keeps following the Treasury yield rally.
Gold: Bears seeking hourly downside extension
Gold is testing the bear's commitments at hourly resistance. Momentum reaches resistance and 10-SMA could come under pressure. The weekly chart offers a target of confluence between the recent lows and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.3800 on the break of 11-week-old support line
GBP/USD takes offers near intraday low, drops for the fifth day in a row. Bearish MACD, break of short-term key support line favor sellers. 50-day SMA offers immediate support, monthly top adds to the upside barriers.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.