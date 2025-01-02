PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1879 vs. 7.1884 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1879, as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1884 and 7.2916 Reuters estimates.
