PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1498 vs. 7.1491 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.1498 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1491 and 7.1758 Reuters estimate.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off one-week low; upside potential seems limited
AUD/USD edges higher and snaps a three-day losing streak to a one-week low as the US Dollar eases from its highest level since June 23. The downside for the USD appears to be limited as the US CPI report on Tuesday reaffirmed that the Fed may delay interest rate cuts. Moreover, a weaker risk tone should benefit the safe-haven buck and act as a headwind for the Aussie.
USD/JPY holds steady near its highest level since April, just below 149.00
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day's blowout rally to the 149.00 mark, as a weaker risk tone lends support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen. Moreover, the US Dollar pauses the post-US CPI move higher to its highest level since June 23. However, expectations that the BoJ will forgo raising interest rates amid trade uncertainties, along with domestic political uncertainty, warrant caution for the JPY bulls.
Gold price attracts safe-haven flows amid a weaker risk tone
Gold price attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session and snaps a two-day losing streak, although the upside potential seems limited. As the US Dollar consolidates the previous day's post-US CPI rally to its highest level since June 23, a weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven bullion.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.