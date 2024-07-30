PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1364 vs. 7.1316 previous

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1364, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1316 and 7.2586 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends its consolidative price move around mid-0.6500s
AUD/USD remains confined in a three-day-old trading range as traders opted to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday. Apart from this, important macro releases – the quarterly Australian consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and the US NFP on Friday – should provide some meaningful impetus to the pair.
USD/JPY remains on the defensive below 154.00, Fed/BoJ rate decision in the spotlight
The USD/JPY pair trades on a weaker note near 153.90 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair trims gains after retreating from 153.35 amid the risk-off mood and rising speculation of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan.
Gold price remains depressed below $2,400 on stronger USD
Gold price ticks lower during the Asian session on Tuesday amid a modest US Dollar strength, though a softer risk tone lends some support. Traders await the crucial FOMC policy decision on Wednesday for more cues about the Federal Reserve's policy path.
Ethereum slips in key metric, falls to fifth position
Ethereum ETFs launch has attracted increased investors’ interest to Layer 1 protocols. Ethereum falls to number five among top fee generating protocols. Ethereum may continue trading horizontally until Grayscale ETHE outflows cool.
Getting ready for central bank risk later in week
We’re seeing some attempts at a recovery in risk assets, though it’s been a tough and slow go thus far. The US Dollar has been in the driver’s seat as global sentiment remains subdued.