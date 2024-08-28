PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1216 vs. 7.1249 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Wednesday at 7.1216, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1249 and 7.1210 Reuters estimates.
