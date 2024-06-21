PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1196 vs. 7.1192 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Friday at 7.1196, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1192 and 7.2698 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD strengthens ahead of US PMI data
The Australian Dollar trades with mild gains in Thursday’s early Asian session. The Aussie edges higher after the recent Australian Judo Bank PMI report suggested that business activity is still growing despite a slower pace than in March and April. Furthermore, the RBA's hawkish hold on Tuesday is likely to underpin the AUD in the near term.
USD/JPY bulls turn cautious near 159.00, highest since April amid intervention fears
USD/JPY remains supported near its highest level since April touched earlier this Friday. The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty and mixed National CPI from Japan undermine the JPY. September Fed rate cut bets cap gains for the USD and the pair amid intervention fears.
Gold glows as prices surge amid elevated US yields and strong US Dollar
Gold prices advanced sharply by more than 1% on Thursday during the North American session as US Treasury bond yields advanced to underpin the Greenback. Data from the United States was softer than expected, boosting traders' confidence that the Federal Reserve will ease policy at least twice in 2024.
Controversy surrounding DJT meme coin continues, Martin Shkreli claims Stone “does not know Barron Trump”
More drama unfolded on Thursday after Martin Shkreli spoke against Roger Stone, who claimed that neither Barron Trump nor ex-president Donald Trump are involved in the DJT token.
Five of the best dividend growth stocks to buy in June 2024 Premium
While semiconductors like Nvidia hogging the headlines this summer as most traders seek to profit from the artificial intelligence revolution in chips, it may be best for most retail investors to hop off the bandwagon and focus on a tried-and-true strategy for above average returns.