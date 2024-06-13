PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1122 vs. 7.1133 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1122, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1133 and 7.2384 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pops and drops after Australian jobs data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and trades near 0.6650 in Thursday's Asian trading, having briefly popped to near 0.6670 following the Australian employment data release. The focus now shifts to US PPI inflation data, as traders digest the Fed outcome.
USD/JPY trades with positive bias, remains below 157.00 as focus shifts to BoJ meeting
USD/JPY attracts some buyers on Thursday, albeit the uptick lacks follow-through. The Fed’s hawkish outlook overshadowed the softer US CPI and lends some support. Traders seem reluctant and look to the BoJ decision before placing directional bets.
Gold drops toward $2,300 in the aftermath of Fed decision
Gold price drops back toward $2,300 in the Asian session on Thursday. Gold price feels the heat of the Fed's hawkish hold and Chairman Powell's comments, which offset softer US inflation data and continue to underpin the US Dollar recovery.
Terraform set to pay $4.47 billion in settlement to the SEC over lawsuit
Terraform Labs reached an agreement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday to pay a settlement fee of $4.47 billion over a civil fraud lawsuit.
Fed paves way for rate cut later this year
The Fed meeting has been and gone for another month. It mostly went as expected, interest rates remained unchanged and the FOMC statement suggested that the Fed is happy with the economic outlook, and they even acknowledged progress made on inflation after today’s lower than expected CPI report for May.