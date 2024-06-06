PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1108 vs. 7.1097 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.1108, as against the previous day's fix of 7.1097 and 7.2436 Reuters estimates.
