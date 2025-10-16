TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0968 vs. 7.1021 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0968 vs. 7.1021 previous
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Thursday at 7.0968 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0995 and 7.1186 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD now retargets 1.1780

EUR/USD now retargets 1.1780

EUR/USD picks up extra pace and manages to maintain the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The extra losses in the Greenback favours the recovery in the single currency at the time when investors keep assessing the US shutdown, Fed rate cut prospects and trade tensions.

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD shrugs off bearish momentum, recovers 1.3400 region

GBP/USD found room on the high side on Wednesday, clawing its way back to the 1.3400 handle after a near-term dip into the low end that saw Cable briefly battle the 200-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3290. 

Gold eyes $4,250 as record-setting advance gains traction

Gold eyes $4,250 as record-setting advance gains traction

Gold price attracts fresh buyers, aiming for $4,250 in Asian trading on Thursday. The precious metal keeps on printing fresh all-time highs as US rate cut expectations and trade tensions continue to boost demand for the safe-haven assets. Meanwhile, US government shutdown also remains a drag on the Greenback, underpinning the bullion. 

Bitcoin's historic leverage flush could set the tone for structural recovery

Bitcoin's historic leverage flush could set the tone for structural recovery

Bitcoin trades around $110,500 on Wednesday, down 2%, amid insights that recent record liquidations signal a market reset without affecting fundamentals. Hence, paving the way for a potential structural recovery ahead.

Australia unemployment rate likely to inch up in September amid signs of cooling labor market

Australia unemployment rate likely to inch up in September amid signs of cooling labor market

Australia is set to publish the September monthly employment report at 0:30 GMT, with market participants anticipating another tepid outcome, which has become the norm over the last few months. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to announce that the country added 17,000 new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast at 4.3%.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers