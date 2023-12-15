PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0957 vs. 7.1090 previous

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Friday at 7.0957 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1090 and 7.1132 Reuters estimates.
- PBoC injects 197 billion Yuan via 7-day RR, sets the rate at an unchanged 1.8%.
- 363 billion Yuan of RRs mature today.
- The result is a net 101 billion Yuan drained on the day in Open Market Operations (OMOs).
