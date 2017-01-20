Skip to main content
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8572 vs 6.8693
By
Ivan Delgado
PBOC sets USD/CNY at 6.8572 vs 6.8693
|
01:29 GMT
NZD/USD: headed lower to 0.6800 - Westpac
|
01:22 GMT
Saudi – Oil supply cut by 1.5 million barrels per day
|
01:21 GMT
Trump it up - ANZ
|
01:16 GMT
Quarterly correlation between US yields and JPY is near record-high
|
01:08 GMT
AUD/JPY capped and sold off, esting 86 handle with Yen strength across the board
|
01:03 GMT
Gold clocks three-day high on ‘haven’ demand
|
00:52 GMT
EUR/USD clocks fresh 6-1/2 week high on Trump-led USD sell-off
|
00:35 GMT
USD/CNY fix model: Projection at 6.8601 - Nomura
|
00:12 GMT
USD/JPY: large early offers taking out 114 handle to the downside
|
Jan 22, 23:56 GMT
Trump: "Time for action!" - Watch to watch for now and how to trade Trump? - Nomura
|
Jan 22, 23:14 GMT
AUD/USD: Trump fuelled a sell-off in the greenback, but dollar could bounce back
|
Jan 22, 23:03 GMT
Market wrap: Trump's protectionist tone in inauguration speech weighed on USD - Westpac
|
Jan 22, 22:28 GMT
GBP/USD: attracts an early bid with Trump and May to meet this Friday on Brexit plans
|
Jan 22, 21:58 GMT
Dollar still appears to carving out a bottom - BBH
|
Jan 22, 21:26 GMT
AUD/JPY: return to crossover level could be bought
|
Jan 20, 23:02 GMT
The week closed with a Doji in EUR/CHF
|
Jan 20, 23:02 GMT
Wall Street on green mood; 'Buy American' 'Hire American'
|
Jan 20, 21:58 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions down to $107K from previous $109.5K
|
Jan 20, 21:28 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions up to $35.3K from previous $21.4K
|
Jan 20, 21:28 GMT
