PBOC sets the Yuan reference rate 7.1167 on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the Yuan midpoint rate at 7.1167 vs. Monday’s 7.1315.

The Chinese central bank set the Yuan higher by 148-pips.

