PBOC not tightening; M2 skewed by 2020 covid outbreak – China Press

Calming fears over monetary policy tightening, the Economic Daily said that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is not on a tightening path and that the slow down in the money supply growth last month is due to the skewed effect.
Key quotes
“The PBOC will maintain the continuity and stability of monetary policy to support the uneven recovery and manage external risks.”
“Friday in an attempt to ease concerns of monetary tightening. The deceleration of April M2 was mainly due to the high comparison base same period last year when the central bank offered easier credit to Covid-hit producers and retailers.”
“If looking at the two-year average growth in 2020 and 2021, M2 and total social financing grew 9.6% and 11.9% respectively, which basically matched the nominal economic growth and maintained a reasonable level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Gold breaking lower towards $1860 as crypto market looks to stabilize
Gold price is on the back foot so far this Friday, having faced rejection once again below $1890 levels. The bearish undertone in the US dollar and the Treasury yields is unable to motivate the gold price, as markets continue to weigh in the chances of the Fed’s tapering.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50D SMA on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200D SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.