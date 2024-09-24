PBoC Governor: China will cut reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said during a press conference on Tuesday that China will cut the amount of the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points (bps).
Pan added that the Chinese central bank would cut the 7-day repo rate to 1.5% from 1.7% and down payments for second homes will be cut to 15% from 25%.
Key quotes
Must coordinate monetary and fiscal policies.
Must support the steady recovery of prices in the economy.
By year-end, we might cut the RRR rate further.
After the RRR cut, the financial weighted ratio for large banks will be reduced to 8%.
MLF will be lowered by 0.3%.
LPR will be lowered by 0.2 to 0.25%.
Commenting on falling home prices and valuations, Pan said:
It is expected that the average reduction in the interest rate of existing mortgages will be about 0.5 percentage points.
The policy will reduce household interest payments on mortgages for home owners by an average of 150 billion Yuan.
Will guide commercial banks to improve pricing mechanism for mortgage loans.
Will no longer distinguish between down payment for first, second homes and it will be unified at 15%
Down payments for all homes at 15%.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is defending gains near 0.6850 following these comments, awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy decision for fresh impetus.
