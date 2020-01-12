PBOC Dep. Governor Yifei: China must promote pension investment to bolster capital market

Reuters came out with the comments from Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China while quoting the Shanghai Securities News. The policymaker supporting opening up for Beijing’s financial markets while pushing for more investment into pension funds.
Key quotes
China pension system can help develop direct financing
Would support the country's ‘deleveraging’ campaign, if long-term pension funds are matched with companies' equity financing and long-term bonds.
China could further open up its financial markets by allowing more foreign financial institutions to participate in its pension investment management
FX implications
Despite being not top-tier news, also having a little impact, signals to witness further liquidity in the financial markets of its largest customer can benefit Australia. The gains, however, seem to have limited by the press time of early Monday when the AUD/USD pair slips back to the sub-0.6900 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-on to keep it under pressure
The EUR/USD pair finished a second consecutive week in the red, although it trimmed part of its losses on Friday, as a worse than expected US employment report put a halt to the dollar’s rally and triggered some profit-taking ahead of the close.
GBP/USD: Under pressure, more slides ahead
The GBP/USD pair finished Friday pretty much unchanged at 1.3055, down for the week amid dollar’s persistent strength. Late Thursday, the UK House of Commons approved PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, as expected.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY: Retreating from critical resistance
The dollar rallied against the JPY throughout the week but was unable to take the 109.70 price zone, where sellers have been aligned since last December, ending Friday little changed around 109.50.