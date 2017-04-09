PBOC bans financing from ICO issuance

By Dhwani Mehta

The Chinese central bank (PBOC) published a statement on its website, announcing a ban on financing from Initial Coin Offering (ICO) issuance.

Key Points:

Bans banks from coin financing--related business

ICO is illegal

No organizations or individuals allowed in ICO issuance

Those who have already completed ICO fundraising should make arrangements to return funds

All ICO should stop immediately

Warns of risks via ICO issuance

ICO issuance disrupts economic and financial order

Wants to prevent those risks

Will strengthen management of coin financing

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.