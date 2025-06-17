Panic takes over amid market talks of a US strike on Iran

Markets enter panic mode on headlines indicating United States (US) President Donald Trump has become more inclined to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, according to senior White House officials, as cited by Fox News.
President Trump is meeting with his National Security Council according to the White House, and is expected to offer a statement on the matter afterward.
Market reaction
The US Dollar (USD) accelerated its advance with mounting fears, with the Dollar Index (DXY) hovering around 98.80 at the time of writing.
