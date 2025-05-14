Palladium price today: Rare metals mixed at the start of the European session

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) trade mixed at the beginning of Wednesday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium (XPD) changes hands at $953.80 a troy ounce, with the XPD/USD pair easing from its previous close at $957.25.
In the meantime, Platinum (XPT) trades at $997.58 against the United States Dollar (USD) early in the European session, advancing after the XPT/USD pair settled at $993.35 at the previous close.
