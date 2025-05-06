Palladium price: Rare metals advance at the start of the European session

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) trade with a positive tone at the beginning of Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium (XPD) changes hands at $949.65 a troy ounce, with the XPD/USD pair advancing from its previous close at $947.60.
In the meantime, Platinum (XPT) trades at $974.80 against the United States Dollar (USD) early in the European session, also up after the XPT/USD pair settled at $965.40 at the previous close.
