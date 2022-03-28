- Palladium prices consolidate the biggest daily losses in two weeks.
- Previous support line from December 2021, 21-day EMA guards recovery moves.
- Bearish MACD challenges upside momentum, 200-day EMA adds to the downside filters.
Palladium (XPD/USD) recovers from a fortnight low to $2,383, up 1.30% intraday heading into Monday’s European session.
The precious metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the pair’s inability to conquer the 100-day EMA, which in turn joins the recently firming RSI line to keep buyers hopeful.
However, bearish MACD signals and convergence of the 21-day EMA, as well as the support-turned-resistance line from mid-December 2021, around $2,500, appears tough nut to crack for the XPD/USD bulls.
Should the metal buyers successfully cross the $2,500 hurdle, the recent top near $2,605 and February’s high of $2,706 will be on their targets.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 100-day EMA, around $2,320 at the latest, will need validation from the 200-day EMA level of $2,270 to recall the palladium bears.
Following that, February’s low of $2,195 and the $2,000 threshold may lure the sellers.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2382.52
|Today Daily Change
|29.64
|Today Daily Change %
|1.26%
|Today daily open
|2352.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2622.32
|Daily SMA50
|2480.36
|Daily SMA100
|2194.28
|Daily SMA200
|2152.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2352.88
|Previous Daily Low
|2352.88
|Previous Weekly High
|2576.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|2334.25
|Previous Monthly High
|2706.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|2193.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2352.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2352.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2352.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2352.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2352.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2352.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2352.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2352.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
