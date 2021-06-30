Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD stays above 100-DMA amid most bullish MACD since early May

- Palladium edges higher around two-week top, rejects Tuesday’s pullback moves.
- Sustained trading beyond the key DMA, upbeat MACD favor bulls.
- Sellers have a bumpy road to return beyond monthly low.
Palladium (XPD/USD) buyers keep the controls around $2,695, up 0.34% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The precious metal stepped back the previous day before bouncing off 100-day SMA (DMA). Given the strongest bullish signal by the MACD backing the recovery moves, the upside potential can’t be undermined.
Hence, the commodity prices remain directed to the previous month’s low near $2,726 while the $2,700 threshold seems to challenge the immediate advances.
It should, however, be noted that a downward sloping trend line from early May, near $2,745, will be a tough nut to crack for the XPD/USD bulls.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to offer a daily closing below 100-DMA level of $2,669 before directing sellers to 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of March-May upside, respectively around $2,647 and $2,540.
Though, the palladium bears will remain unconvinced before witnessing a sustained downside below the monthly bottom surrounding $2,461.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2694.38
|Today Daily Change
|9.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|2685.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2713.4
|Daily SMA50
|2815.75
|Daily SMA100
|2665.98
|Daily SMA200
|2504.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2700.38
|Previous Daily Low
|2666.24
|Previous Weekly High
|2662.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|2474.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3018.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|2726.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2679.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2687.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2667.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2649.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2633.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2701.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2718.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2735.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
