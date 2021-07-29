Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD justifies Wednesday’s Doji to defend $2,600

- Palladium snaps three-day downside, recovers from weekly bottom.
- Bulls track gold prices amid downbeat DXY performance.
- US GDP, covid updates eyed for fresh impulse.
Palladium (XPD/USD) rebounds from the weekly top, up 0.34% intraday around $2,615, ahead of Thursday’s European session. The precious metal dropped during the last three days before recently tracking gold prices, also taking clues from the US dollar, to portray the corrective pullback.
With the Fed’s refrain from speaking much on the tapering and US policymakers’ initial voting to discuss another stimulus, US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to the lowest since July 13, down for the fourth consecutive day. Also weighing on the greenback could be an upbeat earnings season and comparatively stronger covid conditions than Australia, Europe and the UK.
That said, the DXY prints 0.12% losses on a day by the press time, tracking the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures to the south.
It’s worth noting that the US dollar’s weakness directs the safe-haven flows to the gold as covid conditions in Asia-Pacific worsens.
Amid these plays, gold prices refresh one-week high, up 0.45% around $1,815 at the time of the press, the same favors other precious metals, namely silver and palladium to pick up bids.
Moving on, today’s first reading of the US Q2 GDP, expected 8.6% annualized versus 6.4% prior, could offer fresh direction to the XPD/USD prices as any further strengthening of the growth figures could exert additional downside pressure on the DXY and favor metals. Alternatively, a surprise weakness could put a floor under the US dollar declines and trigger the commodity’s pullback.
Technical analysis
Palladium battles the previous support line from June 18 around $2,620 after posting a trend-reversal suggesting candlestick the previous day. Also challenging the bulls is a downward sloping resistance line from July 12, near $2,655. On the contrary, 200-DMA near $2,550 becomes a strong support for XPD/USD bears to conquer before retaking the controls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2615.3
|Today Daily Change
|8.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|2606.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2725.44
|Daily SMA50
|2734.14
|Daily SMA100
|2750.79
|Daily SMA200
|2551.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2623.84
|Previous Daily Low
|2589.94
|Previous Weekly High
|2722.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|2571.07
|Previous Monthly High
|2872.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|2461.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2602.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2610.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2589.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2572.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2555.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2623.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2640.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2657.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
