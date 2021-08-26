Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD extends pullback from June’s low towards 10-DMA

- Palladium drops for second consecutive day, holds lower ground of late.
- Downbeat Momentum line fails to entertain bears, 200-DMA, six-week-old resistance line add to the upside filters.
Palladium (XPD/USD) remains on the back foot around $2,425, down 0.45% intraday ahead of Thursday’s European session.
The precious metal took a U-turn from June’s low the previous day, extending the losses so far during Thursday, amid a downbeat Momentum line.
Hence, the quote’s fall to the 10-DMA surrounding $2,400 becomes imminent. However, any further declines will be challenged by the $2,300 round figure and monthly low of $2,263.
Meanwhile, a daily closing past $2,461, comprising June’s bottom, enables the XPD/USD buyers to aim for a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of May-August fall, around $2,550.
It should be noted, however, that a confluence of 200-DMA and a descending trend line from July 12, around $2,575-80, becomes a tough nut to crack for the palladium buyers afterward.
Overall, XPD/USD remains pressured but cautions market sentiment and downbeat Momentum challenges the bears of late.
Palladium: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2426.29
|Today Daily Change
|-10.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|2437.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2524.66
|Daily SMA50
|2639.12
|Daily SMA100
|2729.44
|Daily SMA200
|2577.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2471.73
|Previous Daily Low
|2421.12
|Previous Weekly High
|2637.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|2262.27
|Previous Monthly High
|2882.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|2571.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2440.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2452.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2414.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2392.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2364.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2465.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2493.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2516.14
EUR/USD retreats from highs on USD rebound, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD bears attack 1.3750 on covid, Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
