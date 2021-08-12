Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bulls challenge 20-day SMA

Palladium notches higher in the early European session on Thursday.

Bulls hold the key support area near $2,620, making it a crucial level to trade.

Momentum oscillator remained in oversold zone with a neutral stance.

Palladium (XPD/USD) edges higher on Thursday following the previous session’s decline on Thursday. The metal hovers in a very narrow trade band with an underlying bullish sentiment.

At the time of writing, XPD/USD is trading at, $2,626, up 0.09% for the day.

Palladium four-hour chart

On the daily chart, after making the high at $2,882.78 on July 6, XPD/USD has been under constant selling pressure. The descending trendline from the top acts as a strong resistance barrier for the bulls.

Being said, if prices attempt to break intraday high, it could meet the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,640 as the first upside target.

A daily close above the mentioned level will coincide with the breaking of the bearish sloping line adding more optimism for XPD/USD bulls.

Bulls will attempt to recapture the $2,655 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of August 3 at $2,683.29.

Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could retrace back to the $2,610 horizontal support level.

Any downtick in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) would amplify the selling pressure toward the low of August 10 at $2,588.

The next area of support would be the $2,575 horizontal support level.

Palladium additional levels

Palladium Overview Today last price 2626.2 Today Daily Change 2.35 Today Daily Change % 0.09 Today daily open 2623.85 Trends Daily SMA20 2643.84 Daily SMA50 2687.69 Daily SMA100 2756.14 Daily SMA200 2570.92 Levels Previous Daily High 2648.22 Previous Daily Low 2610.94 Previous Weekly High 2684.23 Previous Weekly Low 2616.23 Previous Monthly High 2882.78 Previous Monthly Low 2571.07 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2625.18 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2633.98 Daily Pivot Point S1 2607.12 Daily Pivot Point S2 2590.39 Daily Pivot Point S3 2569.84 Daily Pivot Point R1 2644.4 Daily Pivot Point R2 2664.95 Daily Pivot Point R3 2681.68



