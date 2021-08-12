Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD bulls challenge 20-day SMA

- Palladium notches higher in the early European session on Thursday.
- Bulls hold the key support area near $2,620, making it a crucial level to trade.
- Momentum oscillator remained in oversold zone with a neutral stance.
Palladium (XPD/USD) edges higher on Thursday following the previous session’s decline on Thursday. The metal hovers in a very narrow trade band with an underlying bullish sentiment.
At the time of writing, XPD/USD is trading at, $2,626, up 0.09% for the day.
Palladium four-hour chart
On the daily chart, after making the high at $2,882.78 on July 6, XPD/USD has been under constant selling pressure. The descending trendline from the top acts as a strong resistance barrier for the bulls.
Being said, if prices attempt to break intraday high, it could meet the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,640 as the first upside target.
A daily close above the mentioned level will coincide with the breaking of the bearish sloping line adding more optimism for XPD/USD bulls.
Bulls will attempt to recapture the $2,655 horizontal resistance level followed by the high of August 3 at $2,683.29.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could retrace back to the $2,610 horizontal support level.
Any downtick in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) would amplify the selling pressure toward the low of August 10 at $2,588.
The next area of support would be the $2,575 horizontal support level.
Palladium additional levels
Palladium
|Overview
|Today last price
|2626.2
|Today Daily Change
|2.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|2623.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2643.84
|Daily SMA50
|2687.69
|Daily SMA100
|2756.14
|Daily SMA200
|2570.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2648.22
|Previous Daily Low
|2610.94
|Previous Weekly High
|2684.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|2616.23
|Previous Monthly High
|2882.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|2571.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2625.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2633.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2607.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2590.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2569.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2644.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2664.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2681.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
