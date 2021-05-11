Palladium Price Analysis: Weekly resistance line probes XPD/USD bulls

- XPD/USD struggles to keep the previous day’s recovery moves.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond the key SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- 61.8% FE adds to the upside filters, three-week-old horizontal area offers extra support.
Palladium (XPD/USD) picks up bids from intraday low while flashing $2,965.77 as a quote ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the bullion justifies its pullback moves from a short-term resistance line and sustained trading beyond important supports.
Given the MACD flashing bullish signals, Palladium is up for another battle with a downward sloping trend line from May 04, near $2,991.
However, the quote’s further upside will be tested by the $3,000 threshold and then by the monthly peak, also the record top, near $3,020.
In a case where Palladium rallied beyond $3,020, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its April-May upside, followed by Friday’s pullback, around $3,080 will gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, a confluence of 100-SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near $2,910 could limit the commodity’s short-term downside.
Also challenging the Palladium sellers is a horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since April 21, around $2,900 round-figure.
Palladium four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2960.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|2961.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2875.73
|Daily SMA50
|2671.14
|Daily SMA100
|2516.14
|Daily SMA200
|2407.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3002.48
|Previous Daily Low
|2923.57
|Previous Weekly High
|3018.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|2827.1
|Previous Monthly High
|3011.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|2586.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2972.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2953.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2922.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2883.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2843.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3001.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3041.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3080.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.