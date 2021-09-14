Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is the stock falling now?

- Palantir shares continue to retrace after failing the resistance test.
- The stock had been strong after the results but ran out of fuel.
- PLTR heading back to support at $24.69.
Palantir stock continues to disappoint after promising so much. The last earnings release was strong, the stock broke out and consolidated before breaking higher again, and it looked on course to finally break $27.49 resistance. The move stalled and took too long, however, allowing bears the time to sell. Results on August 12 were strong with the company doubling its free cash flow forecasts from $150 million to $300 million. This set the stage for the recent advance. But one area that has caused concern for investors is the amount of stock dilution arising from the high amount of stock-based compensation in Palantir. This is a feature of tech companies though, and it does make Palantir employees invested in the growth of the company and the share price, so perhaps it is a double-edged sword. Either way the move has stalled and the momentum turned relatively neutral. The stock just took too long to break the big resistance at $27.49, which would have set it up to fill the gap at $31.34. Ironically, the gap at $31.34 was caused by results back in February.
Monday's price action saw the stock trade sharply lower from the open to a low of $25.03 before recovering steadily during the day and closing at $25.83. This was still a loss though of 1.7% on the day. The early move could have had something to do with the quadruple witching options expiry this Friday as Tesla saw a similar dump on the open on Monday (see here). Both stocks saw heavy trading in options that day. For a quadruple witching explainer, see here. In other news, Jefferies did increase its price target for Palantir on Monday, but do not get too excited by this one as it moved the price target from $30 to $31.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$50.4 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|135
|
Price/Book
|28
|Price/Sales
|40
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52-week low
|$8.90
|52-week high
|$45
|Short Interest
|3.1%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir stock forecast
Palantir has now retraced much of the break above the flag pattern after results. We can see a strong support zone at $24.69. This is the point of control from PLTR's launch on the stock market. That is the price at which the most volume has transacted and so is an equilibrium of sorts. This is our buy-the-dip zone around $24. The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) since the stock market launch is at $23.86, so clearly then $24 represents strong support in volume terms. As ever please use stops or some form of risk management.
The call: neutral at current levels, and buy the dip at $24. FXStreet grows bullish if PLTR gets above $27.49 and bearish below $23.49.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges as US Core CPI misses with 4%
EUR/USD is rising quickly from 1.18 after US Core CPI significantly missed estimates with 4% YoY against 4.2% projected. The chances of Fed tapering have dropped.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on weak US inflation
GBP/USD has jumped toward 1.39 after US Core CPI missed with 4% YoY. Earlier, sterling suffered from Brexit concerns and mixed inflation data.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.